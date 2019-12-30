2023: My successor must be younger than me – Governor Umahi

Related News

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Monday said he will not allow an older politician to succeed him in 2023.

He spoke in Uburu, his country home, while addressing members of the State Executive Council who paid him a Christmas homage.

They were led by the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe.

The 55 years old governor said his successor will never be older than him as there are several benefits of having a young and vibrant person as governor.

“I will not support anyone that is older than me for governor come 2023,” he said. “We need someone that is energetic and ready to lead with every commitment.”

“I will not engage in 2023 politics now, I can only talk politics a year to the end of my tenure, not now. We are more concerned about developing the state and cannot be distracted by desperate people who are hungry for power and not for the betterment of the people”.

The governor said he is at the moment preoccupied with the development of Ebonyi State and hence is not bothered with 2023 political permutations at the moment.

He said he would not be distracted by desperate people who are hungry for power and not for the betterment of the people.

Governor Umahi while thanking the members for the support they have given to him urged them to work in unity in 2020.

He added that in 2020, every council member must present one person for business empowerment.

Earlier, Mr Igwe told the governor that they were in Uburu to thank the governor for his unflinching support towards them and his ability to transform the state in a short period of time.

The council members asked the governor not to relent in his commitment to ensuring that Ebonyi becomes one of the top developing states in Nigeria.