Yuletide: Enugu offers free Enugu-Owerri airport shuttle for residents

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in furtherance of his administration’s efforts to assist indigenes and residents of the state to return home safely for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, will between December 21 and January 4, 2020, offer free Enugu-Owerri airport shuttle for air passengers travelling out or returning to the state through the Sam Mbakwe Cargo International Airport, Owerri, during the festive season.

In a schedule released by the Enugu State government, six coaster buses, three mini-luxury buses and six security vehicles loaded with armed personnel have been deployed for the exercise, to operate in three batches daily, from Hotel Presidential, Enugu, between December 21 and 28.

According to the schedule, the first batch of three (3) buses and two (2) security vehicles will leave Enugu, at 5:00am, to arrive at Owerri Airport at about 8:30 am, for passengers travelling out through the airport. The same set of buses and security vehicles will leave Owerri airport at 10 am back to Enugu with passengers who flew in from Abuja, Lagos and other locations.

The second batch of another three (3) buses and two (2) security vehicles for the day will leave Enugu for Owerri airport at 8am, to arrive the airport at about 11:30am and leave Owerri airport back to Enugu at 2:00 pm.

The third batch of three (3) buses and two (2) security vehicles will leave Enugu for Owerri airport at noon to arrive around 3:00 pm, and at 5:00 pm, the last batch will leave Owerri airport back to Enugu.

It further stated that each of the coaster buses will accommodate 20 passengers, while the mini-luxury bus will carry 33 persons.

The statement stressed that adequate security and other logistics arrangements have been made for a safe and smooth exercise in keeping with the state government’s commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The state government had in the past also offered free transportation to indigenes of the state who reside in other parts of the country and intend returning home by road to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.