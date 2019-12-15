How my successor will be ‘selected’ -Umahi

Related News

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Sunday revealed how his successor will be ‘selected’.

According to him, “intense prayers will be carried out in the 13 local government areas of the state for God to reveal who will succeed him.”

He said no politician in the state can influence his successor in 2023 except God.

The governor spoke at a Special Thanksgiving service in Christ Embassy, Mile 50 Abakaliki, the state capital.

Mr Umahi alleged that many politicians prefer attending functions outside the state while shunning state government functions.

According to him, “such politicians are doing so in their bid to wield influence from outside the state with a view to determining who will succeed him in 2023.”

READ ALSO:

Describing politicians as ungrateful, the governor said most of them, instead of being grateful to God for the positions they currently occupy, “begin to scheme for another position immediately after they secure their positions”.

He said there would be immense prayers across the 13 local government areas of the state to enable God chose a crop of leaders that would emerge after his administration “so as to prevent the state from being plunged back into the era of darkness.”

“I will say that politicians are the most ungrateful people to God. When God has delivered you, the next move is to start looking for another post, it’s a very terrible thing.

“A lot of our people, when there is programme here they will not come but when there is programme outside the state, they will go there believing that the leadership of this state can be influenced from outside.

“We have come of age and nobody can influence the elective or appointive positions in this state from outside the state, it’s not possible.

“And all those people who are going to ‘occultics’ or herbalists on this, as far as I came in the name of the Lord they will all be disgraced. The next crop of leaders will come from God in this state and serious prayers will be mounted on this in all the local government areas.”

The governor assured that “a greater number of people would be empowered in 2020.”