Woman who burned co-wife, seven stepchildren alive sentenced to death

court-logo
court-logo

The Ebonyi State High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, has sentenced a woman, Agnes Nwefuru, to death.

She is to die by hanging for killing her co-wife and seven step-children.

The Ebonyi State Government had in a suit no.HAW/13C/2017, brought against the defendant, accused her of setting ablaze the house of her co-wife, Felicia Nwefuru, killing her and her seven children in the process.

The plaintiff also said the accused burnt her own house during the act to hide her crime.

The plaintiff accused the convict of removing all her belongings and that of her children, ”took them to a safe place outside the house before committing the act.”

In 2017, eight members of a family were burnt to death following a mysterious fire that engulfed their house around 3 a.m. at Ogboji community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Two persons survived the inferno: the husband of both women, Sylvanus Nwefuru and Ukamaka Nwefuru, one of the victim’s daughters.

READ ALSO: Delta Assembly passes Appropriation Bill of N395 bn for 2020

The fire razed the two thatched houses in the compound.

Delivering the judgement, the presiding judge, Uwabunkonye Onwosi, declared that the plaintiff proved that the defendant was guilty of the murder charge preferred against her.

“Nwefuru Agnes is found guilty of murder and is hereby convicted. The term of her sentence is that she be hanged by the neck until she is dead,” the judge ruled.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.