IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu’s father is dead

Nnamdi Kanu [Photo: TODAY.ng]
Nnamdi Kanu lost his father [Photo: TODAY.ng]

The father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is dead.

Israel Okwu Kanu’s death was announced by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Friday.

The elder Kanu was until his death the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Community in Umuahia Abia State.

Mr Powerful in the statement blamed the death on ”the trauma he suffered during the invasion of his palace by Nigerian soldiers on September 14, 2017.”

Since that invasion, the IPOB leader’s parents’ whereabouts remained unknown until Mr Kanu announced the passing of his mother, Sally, in a German hospital in August.

The statement also attributed the traditional ruler’s death ”to the shock he suffered as a result of the wife’s death”.

The statement said, “we are left in no doubt the military attack on Isiama Afaraukwu and the Kanu family by the armed forces of the Federal Government of Nigeria is the principal cause of death of our leader’s parents.

“We confidently state, without fear of contradiction, that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has also sacrificed his parents in pursuit of freedom for the people of Biafra. There is no greater act of devotion to a noble cause than this.”

The group said, ”the passing of our leader’s parents will infuse us with a greater sense of determination because only by accomplishing the liberation of Biafra will we truly mourn them.”

IPOB is a secessionist group in the South-east of Nigeria that is fighting for an independent state of Biafra for the predominantly Igbo populated five states in the region.

The group, in the wake of the invasion, was proscribed and declared a terrorist group by the Federal Government.

Mr Kanu has remained in exile in Europe after the invasion.

He was charged with treason by the Federal Government and was on bail when the army invasion took place.

He recently released a statement condemning an attack on the home of one of his lawyers, in which five persons, including two policemen, were killed.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.