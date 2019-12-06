Enugu govt seals business premises over tax payment

The Enugu State Government on Friday sealed some business premises for non-payment of taxes and levies.
The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service said it was acting in compliance with court orders.
Some of the business premises sealed include banks and hotels in the state.
The revenue service said they were sealed for non-payment of withholding taxes, PAYE tax and development levy.
Details later…
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.