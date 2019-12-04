U.S. Indictment: South-east governors back Air Peace boss

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi (middle) reading the Southeast Governors Forum at the end of their meeting on Sunday in Enugu. He is flanked by other governors of the Forum
South east governors

The South-east Governors Forum on Tuesday expressed support for the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, over the money laundering allegation against him by the United States Department of Justice.

Mr Onyema is accused of laundering over $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents for the purchase of aircraft. American authorities indicted Mr Onyema and have filed charges against him in court.

The five governors in the South-east, in a statement, said the insinuation that some Nigerians or government officials were against Mr Onyema ”to pull him down” was false.

The governors said there was nothing ‘exceptional’ about Mr Onyema’s ordeal, arguing that just like most businesses, ”it was bound to have one issue or the other to settle”.

The governors said the Air Peace boss ”was at peace with the Federal Government and had in several fora commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assisting him to get up to five international licences”.

They urged President Buhari ”to support and protect Mr Onyema to enable him to sort out the matter peacefully so that his business will not suffer.”

They further appealed to the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria to intervene in the matter.

“The insinuation that some Nigerians or some government officials are against Onyema and would want to pull him down, by all means, is a ploy to instigate hatred against him,” they said. ”He has remained in the aviation industry which is highly challenging in our country when many people could not cope.”

The governors also said: “Onyema is at peace with the Federal Government and has on various occasions, commended the president for assisting him get up to five international licences. Many officials of Buhari’s administration had stood for him many times in promoting and encouraging Air Peace operations in and outside Nigeria.

“Air Peace is a business and most businesses usually have one issue or the other to settle and this one is not an exception.

“We plead with Buhari to please continue to give Onyema all the necessary support and protection to enable him sort out this matter peacefully.”

The governors said they stand solidly behind Mr Onyema.

“The governors of the South-east will do everything within the law to support Onyema overcome this issue so as to continue to offer more excellent services to Nigeria.

“We request the US Ambassador to Nigeria to please step into the matter so as to peacefully resolve the issue without destroying Onyema’s reputation.

“We also urge Onyema to engage experienced and external financial managers to work with the US government in resolving and rectifying his business tax matter if any,” they said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.