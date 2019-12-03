Police investigate alleged suicide of 84-year-old

Police on patrol
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced an investigation into an alleged suicide by an octogenarian, Mathias Uzo, 84, in a community in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said that the alleged suicide was committed at Ezere community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

“It was gathered that the victim identified as one Mathias Uzo from Ezere community was allegedly found dead while hanging on a tree on December 1 in the evening,’’ he said.

In another development, one Emeka Ogbonna of Umueze community in Nkanu West Local Government Area had been helping police operatives in their investigation in relation to the death of one Emeka Ngwu from same community.

“The deceased, Ngwu, had allegedly gone to separate a fight between the suspect and his wife on Nov. 25 before the suspect allegedly gave him a chase with a stick and resulting in Ngwu falling into a well inside their neighbours compound.

READ ALSO: Man arrested with 1,072 kg of hemp weeks after serving jail term

“It was further gathered that Ngwu was later rescued from the well and taken to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku/Ozalla for medical attention and was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, had directed a full-scale investigation into the incident.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.