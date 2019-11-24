Driver plying one-way kills two pedestrians – FRSC

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)
The Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Sunday, confirmed that two pedestrians died in a fatal crash involving a vehicle plying one-way on Awka-Onitsha Road in Anambra.

The Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred at about 12.37 p.m.

Mr Kumapayi explained that the driver of a blue Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number: NSH 521 ZF, suspected to be drunk, was plying one-way when he knocked down and killed two passersby.

“The truck driver, who was suspected to be drunk, hit the pedestrians while plying one-way.

“Our officials have taken the deceased to the morgue, while the truck has been towed by the police officers from Ogidi to ensure free flow of traffic in the area,” he said.

The sector commander expressed sadness at the event and called for prosecution of the truck driver.

Mr Kumapayi advised drivers to drive cautiously and desist from using one-way as well as avoid drunk driving.

According to him, thousands of people had died or suffered from physical disabilities due to drunk driving.

(NAN)

