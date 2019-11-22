Police rescue three ‘trafficked’ children

Related News

The police in Anambra State on Thursday said they rescued three children suspected to be victims of child trafficking in the state.

Also, two women believed to be part of the child trafficking syndicate were arrested.

The arrest of the suspects and rescue of the children occurred at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement confirmed the incident. According to him, the three children are all males aged between one to five years.

“Today at about 1:30 p.m., following intelligence report, detectives attached to Ogidi Division arrested two female suspects at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“They were arrested with three kids, all males, whose ages range between one and five years respectively.

“Suspects were negotiating on how to sell the children alleged to have been stolen/trafficked from Enugu-Otu village in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State,” he said

The spokesman said the case is under investigation and afterwards, the suspects would be charged to court.