IMT begins award of degrees

The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, says it has commenced the award of degrees in some disciplines, in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), beginning from the current academic session.

The Rector of the institute, Augustine Nweze, said this in Enugu on Thursday, when the state House of Assembly Committee on Education visited the place as part of its oversight.

Mr Nweze said the National Universities Commission (NUC) had given approval for the award of the degrees by the institute.

He said the NUC approval followed the ratification of the affiliation by the UNN Senate and Council of the institute.

He said: “It is the desire of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to give IMT a university status in the shortest possible time.

“To give life to that dream, we have on our own gone into affiliation with one of Nigeria’s foremost universities, the UNN, to award degrees in many disciplines.

“I sincerely hope that the new students will be some of the earliest beneficiaries of this partnership.”

The rector said that IMT was established in 1973 and modelled after the famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston Massachusetts, U.S.A. and currently had nine schools and 40 departments.

“Management is working assiduously to improve lecture halls, laboratories and studios to make them fit for learning.

“We are immensely thankful to the governor for giving us the opportunity to serve our people in our different capacities in IMT,” he said.

In a remark, the Chairman of the committee, James Akadu, pledged that the state government would do its best to ensure that IMT regained its past glory.

Mr Akadu said the plan to award degrees by the institute was due, pointing out that the school had churned out prominent Nigerians in different professions.

He commended the management, staff and students of the institute for their efforts in taking the school to greater height.

