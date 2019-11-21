Nsukka LGA appoints 1,000 political office holders

Related News

The chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Patrick Omeje, said the council under his administration had appointed no fewer than 1000 political office holders to reduce poverty in the council.

The chairman who was represented by his deputy, Mr Cosmas Agbo, made the statement in Enugu on Thursday in a good governance tour of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state.

The chairman said his administration came on board on December 4, 2017, adding that it was up to date in terms of workers’ salaries and other allowances.

He said the council had 106 government primary schools and added that it had three categories of workers which included the civil servants, the statutory political office holders and non-statutory political office holder.

He equally explained that it employed some retired but not tired teachers to assist the existing teachers for effective reading and learning in the council.

As an effort to complement the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the council constituted environmental marshals to help the Enugu state Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) to ensure neatness in the council.

“In the area of security, this administration has formed the anti-cult team to assist the anti-cult police activities in the council.

“The anti-cult becomes important because of the presence of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), which is located in the council area and the idea is to reduce crime and criminality in the council.

“The council has also embarked on construction of legislative building, construction of two development centre secretariat, construction of six health centres and health post.

“We also inaugurated the local government management agency that will be working with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and we have provided a lot of relief materials to those displaced by flood in the council.

“We have equally purchased transformers for some communities in the council,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress Enugu State, Virginus Nwobodo, said the organisations came as a team to know how the council was fairing in the area of development.

READ ALSO:

Mr Nwobodo said they were aware that LGAs had autonomy they were enjoying, noting that they wanted to know the positive impact the autonomy had created in the council.

He equally demanded to know about the workers’ welfare, the security situation, the challenges and the counterpart funding projects they were doing in the council.

The labour leader said they did not come to witch-hunt anybody but to ascertain the level of development in the council as the watchdog of the society.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tripatite committee had toured seven out of 17 council area of the state.

(NAN)