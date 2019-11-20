Alleged 17M Fraud: EFCC arrests Ebonyi Govt House protocol officer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a staff of the Protocol Unit of the Ebonyi State Government House, Abakaliki, over alleged N17 Million fraudulent transactions.

Vivian Igwe was handed over on Tuesday to officials from the Enugu zonal office of the commission in Abakaliki by the police at the premises of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

The suspect who is about 25 years old was working as a typist at the Ebonyi Government House Protocol Unit.

She was earlier arrested on Monday by officers of the Special Anti- Robbery Squared (SARS) from the Area Command Abakaliki, at the Ezza Road branch of Ecobank in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, when she went to make a withdrawal.

The funds were said to have been transferred into her account by an unknown person about three weeks ago.

The Director of Protocol, Ebonyi Government House, Nnenna Okorie, while reacting to the incident said the suspect had earlier complained of her inability to make withdrawals from her Ecobank account.

She said the suspect had gone to the bank to apply for reactivation of her ATM card.

She explained that the bank officials had asked her to wait while they sorted out her problems.

It was while she was waiting that the police stormed the banking hall and arrested her.

She described the suspect as a very humble and honest staff and called for proper investigation of the incident.

“I am very surprised because this girl had asked me to permit her to go to her bank and ratify her account.

“She said that the most painful is the N1,500 sent to her by her sister which she said she had on several occasions tried to withdraw through her ATM card, but to no avail.

“And she told me that she had not been getting alerts too. The last information I heard from her is that she is going for the reactivation of her ATM as directed by the bank only to be arrested on Monday.

“And today Tuesday she was handed over to men from the EFCC who came from Enugu,” she said.

When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said her office had not been briefed about the matter.

