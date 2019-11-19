Ikpeazu swears in three new judges

Related News

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Tuesday swore in three new High Court Judges with a charge to contribute to the building of a strong and reliable judicial system in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Umuahia, Mr Ikpeazu said a strong and progressive judicial system would help to promote good governance and socio-economic growth in Abia.

He said his administration was at the threshold of breaking new vistas through its numerous intervention programmes but required the support of the judiciary.

He ascribed the achievements of his administration in various sectors of the economy to the support of the judiciary.

He said the judiciary had a significant role to play in building a better society for future generations.

The governor further said that a strong and reliable judicial system would protect the rights of citizens and promote economic growth.

He said he was confident that the new judges understood the weight and burden of the responsibility which had been placed on their shoulders.

Mr Ikpeazu said, “I will be counting on you to support the state government to be among states that make between N3 billion and N5billion of internally generated revenue monthly.”

Responding on behalf of others judges, Justice Benson Anya thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the people and protect their fundamental human rights.

Mr Anya said: “We are going to work hard on every area of governance that requires support from the judiciary.

“We will ensure that the people receive justice and will discharge our duties in line with the oath we have sworn.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other judges included Justices Enyinnaya Okezie and Ogbonna Adiele.

NAN recalls that Anya served as the Chief Registrar of the state High Court, while Mr Okezie served as former state Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

Also, Mr Adiele served as a Magistrate of the Aba North Magistrates’ Court.

(NAN)