BayelsaDecides: Security Officials ‘Restrict’ journalists from Collation Centre

There is an uproar at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) main office in Bayelsa between some journalists and security agents.

The security officials are denying accredited journalists entry into the collation centre.

The journalists were seen arguing with the officers who maintained that they are carrying out orders.

On Saturday morning, while voting was going on at different polling units, the security officials also denied accredited reporters vehicular movement.

Reacting, the head of voter’s education in the state, Wilfred Ifogah, argued that the security officials “misunderstood INEC instructions”.

He said INEC “restricted the number of journalists coming into the collation hall and they have reasons for that”.

“We have restricted the number of journalists in the hall because of space but not the entrance to the premises. Observers too cannot have access to the main hall. We are sorry. There is no space,” he said.