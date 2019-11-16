#BayelsaDecides: Security Officials ‘Restrict’ journalists from Collation Centre

Collation Centre in Bayelsa

There is an uproar at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) main office in Bayelsa between some journalists and security agents.

The security officials are denying accredited journalists entry into the collation centre.

The journalists were seen arguing with the officers who maintained that they are carrying out orders.

On Saturday morning, while voting was going on at different polling units, the security officials also denied accredited reporters vehicular movement.

Reacting, the head of voter’s education in the state, Wilfred Ifogah, argued that the security officials “misunderstood INEC instructions”.

He said INEC “restricted the number of journalists coming into the collation hall and they have reasons for that”.

“We have restricted the number of journalists in the hall because of space but not the entrance to the premises. Observers too cannot have access to the main hall. We are sorry. There is no space,” he said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.