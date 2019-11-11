Why we evicted corps members from Ebonyi camp – NYSC

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday further explained why it evicted two corps members in Ebonyi State from the orientation camp in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the two corps members, Okafor Obianuju and Orji Oritsetsolaye, were sent packing for allegedly refusing to wear the NYSC kits in camp.

They were said to have worn skirts, against the usual trousers given to them by the NYSC.

The two women allegedly rebuffed efforts to make them wear the approved kits, forcing the NYSC to de-kit and decamp them.

Following widespread misconception and condemnation that trailed the story, the NYSC on Monday moved to clear the air on the issue.

The State Coordinator, Ann Ibe, told reporters that the NYSC followed due process in de-kiting the corps members.

According to her, the corps members were queried for flouting Schedule 1 Article 3 (b) (ix) of the NYSC Bye-Laws 1993.

The article she cited deals with the code of conduct of corps members especially as it has to do with the mode of dressing.

A copy of the bye-laws obtained by this newspaper states in Schedule 1 Article 3 that “Every member shall observe the following code of conduct during the period for which the code relates.”

It goes on to state in (b) (ix) that during the orientation, every member shall wear the various uniform provided for activities.

Mrs Ibe said the bye-laws also stipulated punishment for offenders in schedule 2 article 1(I) (a).

The said schedule 2 article (I) (a) states that “failure to wear the uniform provided for any particular activity, the Corps Member should be informed to go and wear the uniform, failing which he will be decamped.”

Mrs Ibe said the corps members were de-kited in line with the recommendations of the NYSC Camp Court.

The court is the NYSC Disciplinary Committee which handles cases arising in camp.

“The court considered their cases and gave them the opportunity to defend themselves for not being properly kitted in line with service regulations which includes undertaking to keep to the rules and regulations of the scheme.

“They were properly defended by a corps lawyer and at the end, the Court found them guilty and recommended they be decamped and de-kitted,” she said.

The State Coordinator, however, noted that though they were de-kitted and decamped, the matter has been forwarded to the headquarters of the scheme for final determination.

The affected corps members are yet to explain their stance publicly.