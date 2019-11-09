Another petrol tanker falls in Anambra

Related News

Another petrol truck fell in Anambra State on Saturday morning causing tension among residents who fled from the scene.

This time, the tanker laden with petrol, fell in the state capital, Awka.

It was gathered that the truck fell into a ditch on Zik’s Avenue, opposite Saint Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral.

As soon as it fell, its contents spilled onto the road.

Panic-stricken residents and passersby ran away from the scene fearing another possible inferno.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the tanker was loaded with premium motor spirit.

“The PMS is spilling out and people are scooping the fuel. It is highly advisable you alert residents in the area through your medium to steer clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.”

He added that police patrol teams later arrived and cordoned off the area preventing people from further scooping the products.

“Fire Service department was equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident.”

The incident is coming after the state government announced a ban on the movement of fuel tankers within the state during the day.

It appears that the order is not being adhered to as the latest tanker fall occurred in the around 7:30 a.m.

The state government was forced to take the decision following a series of fuel truck accidents in the state.

Last month, a truck laden with PMS fell in Onitsha, caught fire and killed at least three persons.

A woman and her chid, caught in the inferno, were burnt to death.

The fire also spread into the popular Ochanja market destroying goods and shops worth millions of naira.