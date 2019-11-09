NSCDC arrest woman for human trafficking in Anambra

Related News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Anambra State have arrested a 34- year old woman, Nkeoma Ezuma, for alleged human trafficking.

David Bille, the state NSCDC Commandant, disclosed this during a media briefing on Saturday in Awka.

Mr Billie said Mrs Ezuma, a restaurant owner at Agulu Ezechukwu community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on November 5, while perfecting plans to move her victims outside Nigeria.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect specialised in trafficking teenage girls of between 17 and 25 years to Mali and other African countries where they were being forced into prostitution.

He said the command also rescued three victims – Ifeoma Ezenwanne (17 years), Chidimma Charles (18 years), and Mmesoma Onwue (17 years) who were billed for Mali for prostitution by the suspect.

Mr Billie said the command got intelligence report on her illicit business, placed her on surveillance before her arrest.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) after investigation.

Mr Billie also said the command arrested one Emeka Eyiuche, 43, for job racketeering and defrauding of his victims numbering 10.

According to him, Mr Eyiuche who hails from Umudisi Abacha in Idemili North LGA of the state specialised in extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public on the pretence of securing jobs for them.

“On Nov.7, 2019, at about 12:00 hours, following a tip-off, men of my command arrested one Emeka Eyiuche.

“The suspect after extorting N204, 000 from his victims numbering 10, promised to secure jobs for them with the NSCDC,” he said.

Billie said the suspect who was in the custody of NSCDC, Awka was assisting the command in further investigation.

He said his command was poised to sustain the fight against all forms of criminality as well as ensure the protection of lives and property.

(NAN)

