Ojukwu’s widow slams Gov Obiano for boycotting husband’s memorial lecture

Odumegwu Ojukwu
Odumegwu Ojukwu [Photo: SundiataPost]

Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late ex-Biafra war lord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has expressed reservation over absence of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra at the second memorial lecture of her husband.

She spoke during the annual lecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obiano was represented at the event by his deputy, Nkem Okeke.

Mrs Ojukwu, who spoke shortly after the memorial lecture by Kingsley Muoghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said Mr Obiano was one of the greatest beneficiaries of Ojukwu’s legacy.

”Tell Obiano that there is no evil spirit in the venue of Ojukwu memorial lecture.

“This is the second time the event is holding and Obiano doesn’t want to attend by himself,” Mrs Ojukwu said.

She called on the governor not to erode the legacy of her late husband especially regarding All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

She thanked former Governor Peter Obi for renaming the state University after Mr Ojukwu who was truly a hero in life and death.

Mr Okeke said Mr Obiano was absent at the event due to other official engagements.

“It is unfortunate that Obiano has not attended the memorial lecture since it started last year, but that is not to say that he will not attend.

“The governor still has time in office and could still attend in future,” he said.

Mr Muoghalu. whose lecture was titled: Ndigbo in the contemporary Nigerian politics, problems, prospects and way forward,” said the Igbo people must be given equal treatment like other tribes.

Mr Muoghalu regretted that since the Nigeria/Biafra civil war, the effect had held the nation backward due to inability of the leaders to address the matters arising.

“I suggest that key actors during the war like retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon should speak to heal the wounds to ensure lasting peace,” he said.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who chaired the event called for restructuring of the country and introduction of state police.

He said restructuring and de-centralisation of the police were key to addressing the mirage of problems plaguing the nation.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: "OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY". Click here for more...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.