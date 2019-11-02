Enugu police plan one million man march against cultism

The Nigeria Police, Enugu command says it is set to conduct a one-million-man march against cultism and related vices in Enugu metropolis.

Ebere Amaraizu, National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

Mr Amaraizu said that POCACOV secretariat had concluded modalities for the march, adding that it was aimed at deepening the campaign in the minds of the public.

According to him, the one-million-man march is scheduled for December 7.

“It will begin from Michael Okpara Square axis from 7a.m. and connecting designated routes and terminate at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“The one-million-man march, which has the theme: `Be a Champion: Say No to Cultism’, is part of POCACOV campaign strategies aimed at deepening the police fight against cultism in the state,’’ he said.

Mr Amaraizu hinted that relevant stakeholders would be part of the event.

“We are partnering with the media, corporate organisations, student union bodies, town union leaders, faith-based organisations, post primary school management board, ministry of youth and sports, labour unions and trade union bodies, artisans, women and market unions.

“Others are sister security agencies, men of the new media, national union of road transport workers, neighborhood watch groups among others.

“The event will be supported by POCACOV ambassadors featuring Nkem Owoh alias Osuofiason, Patience Ozokwor alias mama G, MC Franchez, Didi Nnamen, MC-4-God also known as Abadinego of Professor Johnbull TV series among others,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that POCACOV is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, aimed at saving Nigerian youths from the claws of cultism.

(NAN)

