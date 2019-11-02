Anambra Central: Umeh reacts to Appeal Court ruling

Victor Umeh [Photo Credit: Channels TV]
The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for the 2019 Anambra Central senatorial election, Victor Umeh, has accepted the decision of the Court of Appeal, affirming the victory of his opponent, Uche Ekwunife, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Reacting to the ruling delivered on Friday, Mr Umeh said: “Today, the Court Of Appeal, Enugu Division delivered Judgment in my Appeal filed in respect of the Anambra Central Senatorial District Election conducted on 23rd day of February, 2019. The justices of the court in a unanimous Judgment dismissed my appeal.

“Being the Final Court vested with Authority by our Constitution over National Assembly Election Matters, I hereby accept the Judgment as there can be no further Appeal allowed by Law on the Matter! This therefore brings to a close all the Issues and Controversies surrounding the said Election.

“I am deeply satisfied that for the Seventeen Months that I represented my Senatorial District in the National Assembly, I was able to accomplish a lot for them in all areas!

“I was able to demonstrate what a honest representation can do for the people. I attracted and ensured that 40 Constituency Projects were executed in the District for the year 2018. I also attracted 28 Projects for the year 2019. I wished that I have more time to do much more!”

Continuing, the APGA chieftain, added: “I wish to first of all, most gratefully thank the Almighty God for his grace upon me and my family and for keeping us safe all through this Period. I want to, on behalf of myself and my Wife, deeply appreciate and thank the Voters in Anambra Central Senatorial District who cast their Votes for me on the day of the Election. Despite the enormous Odds on our way, 81,429 Votes were recorded for me! This is a very huge Number that cannot be wished away by anybody!

“To the members of my Campaign Organization and my indefatigable Media Team, I cannot find the suitable words to express my gratitude and that of my wife! You are simply the best gifts God can bless anybody with in a Struggle like this. You were tenacious, resilient and indomitable! May the Almighty God bless you all for us! I salute all the members of my Party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA ) and the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Dr Willie Obiano for all the Support they rendered to me during the Election. It is unfortunate that I could not redeem this Seat for our Party through this Legal Struggle! To my numerous friends and silent Supporters who gave me immeasurable Support during the Election, I pray that the Almighty God will bless and reward you one by one.

“Then, finally but very importantly, I hereby express my immense gratitude to my Legal Team led by Chief Patrick Ikwueto, SAN and ably supported by Emeka Anaenugwu, SAN for their industry and gallant Fight throughout the Proceedings from the Tribunal to the Appellate Court! In all, we give God all the Glory! God bless you all!”

