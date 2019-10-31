Another Petroleum tanker crashes in Onitsha

The tanker fire incident in Onitsha
FILE PHOTO: A recent tanker fire incident in Onitsha

Another tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Thursday fell into a ditch by Chipex Petroleum Station around Upper Iweka axis within Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra.

Emeka Obinwa, Executive Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Media confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

Two incidents of Petroleum tanker accident which later caught fire were recorded in Onitsha on October 16, and October 18, 2019 respectively.

Mr Obinwa said PMS was spilling out from today’s tanker at the time of filing this report, but added that the highly inflammable substance had yet to catch fire.

“As we speak, there is no fire at the scene. Fire fighters are seriously working at the scene, pouring water to the tanker to prevent outbreak of fire,” he said.

Also Police in Anambra State issued a statement advising residents in the Area to stay clear of the area in order to prevent any disaster.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, a superintendent of police, who signed the statement said Police patrol teams have cordoned off the Area.

He said the Anambra Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had visited the scene where the tanker crashed into a gutter due to brake failure for on the spot assessment.

Mr Mohammed said the tanker, which was coming from Benin was heading to Enugu with the product before the accident on Thursday afternoon.

(NAN)

