Umahi sacks aide for misinforming public

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Wednesday sacked his Technical Assistant on Social Media, Ndubisi Itumo, for allegedly misinforming the public.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, said the termination was with immediate effect.

“The termination is on the grounds of misconduct bordering on misinforming the public.

“Consequently, Itumo is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Principal Secretary to the Governor,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Itumo adds to the list of the governor’s aides either suspended or sacked since the inception of the present dispensation in the state.

In September, the governor terminated the appointment of his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Uzor.

Mr Umahi said he took the decision because Mr Uzor misrepresented him and Southeast governors in a statement he issued on the controversial National Livestock Transformation Programme.

The governor described the said statement by Mr Uzor as highly embarrassing and regrettable.

He said the position expressed by the sacked CPS was contrary to his on the issue.

Last year, sacked his Special Assistant (SA) on Primary Health (Ebonyi Central Zone), Stephanie Ugo-Chima, for absconding from duty for over a month.

Mrs Ugo-Chima reportedly absconded from her duties and responsibilities as an aide to the governor within the period which necessitated the relieving of her duty.

(NAN)