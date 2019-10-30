Umahi sacks aide for misinforming public

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Wednesday sacked his Technical Assistant on Social Media, Ndubisi Itumo, for allegedly misinforming the public.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, said the termination was with immediate effect.

“The termination is on the grounds of misconduct bordering on misinforming the public.

“Consequently, Itumo is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Principal Secretary to the Governor,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Itumo adds to the list of the governor’s aides either suspended or sacked since the inception of the present dispensation in the state.

In September, the governor terminated the appointment of his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Uzor.

Mr Umahi said he took the decision because Mr Uzor misrepresented him and Southeast governors in a statement he issued on the controversial National Livestock Transformation Programme.

The governor described the said statement by Mr Uzor as highly embarrassing and regrettable.

He said the position expressed by the sacked CPS was contrary to his on the issue.

Last year, sacked his Special Assistant (SA) on Primary Health (Ebonyi Central Zone), Stephanie Ugo-Chima, for absconding from duty for over a month.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Mrs Ugo-Chima reportedly absconded from her duties and responsibilities as an aide to the governor within the period which necessitated the relieving of her duty.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.