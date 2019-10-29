Imo secures N18bn Afreximbank investment

Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo State.
Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo State.

The Imo Government has secured the commitment of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to establish in the state, an N18 billion “Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC),” for the South-East and the South-South.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital.

It stated that the N18 billion ($50 million) investment centre, under the quality assurance facility of the bank, would provide certification and inspection services for various products for exports from Imo and the regions to the international market.

The statement said the establishment of the centre is an indication of the governor’s investment drive and the remarkable improvement on the ease of doing business rating of the state.

It stated further that the centre would provide capacity building for industrialists and employment opportunities for the people while boosting the economy of the state.

The statement added that the proposed centre was a reflection of the efforts of the governor to restore confidence of investors and development partners in Imo as an investment destination.

The release recalled that Mr Ihedioha was at the Annual General Meeting of the Afreximbank, which held in Moscow from June 20 to 22, as part of his trade and investment drive.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.