Imo secures N18bn Afreximbank investment

The Imo Government has secured the commitment of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to establish in the state, an N18 billion “Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC),” for the South-East and the South-South.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital.

It stated that the N18 billion ($50 million) investment centre, under the quality assurance facility of the bank, would provide certification and inspection services for various products for exports from Imo and the regions to the international market.

The statement said the establishment of the centre is an indication of the governor’s investment drive and the remarkable improvement on the ease of doing business rating of the state.

It stated further that the centre would provide capacity building for industrialists and employment opportunities for the people while boosting the economy of the state.

The statement added that the proposed centre was a reflection of the efforts of the governor to restore confidence of investors and development partners in Imo as an investment destination.

The release recalled that Mr Ihedioha was at the Annual General Meeting of the Afreximbank, which held in Moscow from June 20 to 22, as part of his trade and investment drive.

