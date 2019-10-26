Again, Police rescue two children from traffickers in Anambra

The police in Anambra have announced the rescue of two kids after smashing a suspected trafficking syndicate in Awka, the state capital.

A statement at the weekend by Anambra police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, a superintendent of police, said three women were arrested in connection to the crime.

Two weeks ago, Kano police command announced the recovery of nine children after bursting a syndicate which specialised in abducting children from Kano to be sold in Anambra.

The news caused an uproar with President Muhammadu Buhari giving an order for investigation.

Kano State government on Friday announced the constitution of a panel of investigation over the scandal as more than 47 other children are suspected to be abducted in a similar fashion.

The Anambra police’s statement said the rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday following an intelligence tip-off.

The suspects, according to the police, were arrested at Nkpor market/Tarzan junction in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects were arrested with two kids all males whose age ranges between 2 and 4 years respectively.

“They could neither give satisfactory explanation about the children nor where they got them.”

The police said they would charge the suspects to court after concluding investigation.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, urges parents whose children got missing and fall within the above age bracket to report at the PPRO office State Command headquarters Awka for proper identification and collect their children.”

It is unclear if the two rescued children are part of the kids reportedly abducted from Kano.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.