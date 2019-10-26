Again, Police rescue two children from traffickers in Anambra

Related News

The police in Anambra have announced the rescue of two kids after smashing a suspected trafficking syndicate in Awka, the state capital.

A statement at the weekend by Anambra police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, a superintendent of police, said three women were arrested in connection to the crime.

Two weeks ago, Kano police command announced the recovery of nine children after bursting a syndicate which specialised in abducting children from Kano to be sold in Anambra.

The news caused an uproar with President Muhammadu Buhari giving an order for investigation.

Kano State government on Friday announced the constitution of a panel of investigation over the scandal as more than 47 other children are suspected to be abducted in a similar fashion.

The Anambra police’s statement said the rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday following an intelligence tip-off.

The suspects, according to the police, were arrested at Nkpor market/Tarzan junction in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects were arrested with two kids all males whose age ranges between 2 and 4 years respectively.

“They could neither give satisfactory explanation about the children nor where they got them.”

The police said they would charge the suspects to court after concluding investigation.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, urges parents whose children got missing and fall within the above age bracket to report at the PPRO office State Command headquarters Awka for proper identification and collect their children.”

It is unclear if the two rescued children are part of the kids reportedly abducted from Kano.