Anambra Assembly passes N137.1 billion budget for 2020

Related News

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state 2020 Appropriation Bill of N317.1 billion for 2019.

The approval came more than 28 days after Governor Willie Obiano had presented the 2020 appropriation bill of N137.1 billion on September 26 to the House of Assembly.

The passage followed the adoption of the report and recommendations of the House Committee on Budget Finance and Appropriation, headed by Obinna Emeneka (Onitsha East).

The budget totalling, N137.135,743,439 billion has N78, 363,003,525 billion for capital expenditure, translating to 57 per cent of the budget, while N58, 772,739,914 billion or 43 per cent is for recurrent expenditure.

The House approved the sum of N137,135,743,439 billion budget size as presented by Mr Obiano.

“After scrutiny, we recommended that the budget size be retained except for some little adjustments in some ministries and agencies.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, commended Mr Emeneka and members of his committee for a thorough scrutiny of the budget.

“That a bill for a law to provide for the sum of N58,772,739,914 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for recurrent expenditure and N78,363,003,525 from Development Fund for capital expenditure thereby totalling a budget size of N137,135,743,439 billion for the services of the government of Anambra State of Nigeria for the year ending, 31 December, 2020 and for related purposes, be passed into law,” Mr Okafor said.

The House passed the bill Mr Okafor had conducted a voice-vote on each of the allocations for ministries, departments and agencies.

Mr Okafor directed the Clerk of the House, Pius Udoh, to send a copy of the bill to Mr Obiano for his assent into law.

Advertisement

The 2020 budget is N20 billion lesser than that of 2019 which stood at N 157.1 billion.

(NAN)