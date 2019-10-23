Executive arm does not obey our laws, resolutions, Abia lawmaker laments

The Majority Leader of the Abia House of Assembly, Solomon Akpulonu, has decried non-implementation of its laws and resolutions at the executive as the major challenge confronting the seventh Assembly.

Mr Akpulonu, a member representing Obingwa East State Constituency, spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, on the sideline of the capacity building workshop for members and staff of the House on Wednesday.

He said the seventh Assembly was determined to perform its legislative functions through its inclusiveness in law-making, representation and oversight towards the greater transformation of the state.

He said, “Our major challenge is that our laws and resolutions are not being obeyed at the executive.

“But I thank God that we have a new leadership that is very strong and visionary. This House as led by the Speaker, Chinedum Orji, will not allow that.

“By God’s grace, we will interact with the executive to tell them our plans because if our laws are not being obeyed or implemented, there is no need for legislation.”

Mr Akpulonu expressed optimism that the legislature would interact with the executive, so as to resolve the problem.

NAN reports that the workshop funded by the Department For International Development (DFID), was to support the Abia Assembly and the South East Legislative Governance Reform Committee towards the development of their legislative term agenda.

