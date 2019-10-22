Anambra govt. to establish trauma centre – Commissioner

Related News

The Commissioner for Health in Anambra State, Vincent Okpala, has said the government would establish a trauma centre to improve the survival rate of accident victims in the state.

Mr Okpala made this disclosure on Tuesday during the Budget Defense of the Ministry of Health before the Assembly House Committee on Health in Awka.

He said it was important to establish the trauma centre, following the spate of road accidents, fire outbreaks, building collapse and other emergencies in the state.

“The trauma centre will provide specialised medical services and resources; to patients suffering from traumatic injuries caused by falls, major collisions or road accidents, fire outbreaks or even gunshots.

“We believe that a well-equipped trauma centre can considerably reduce the chances of death or disability; caused by traumatic injuries.

“The stand-alone trauma facility is one of Gov. Willie Obiano’s legacy projects, so, it’s included in the 2020 proposed budget and we appeal for accelerated approval so we can start processing the documents for it,“ he said.

Last week, a string of mishaps hit the state resulting in several deaths and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

Mr Okpala said the ministry recorded 18 per cent budget performance in 2019, due to non-release of budgeted funds.

According to him, the ministry could not carry out renovation works in some health facilities as stipulated in the 2019 budge due to non-release of funds.

Advertisement

Responding, Obinna Emenaka, the lawmaker representing Anambra East, expressed dissatisfaction over the low budget performance recorded by the ministry.

READ ALSO:

“Health is most important; it is supposed to get the highest budget allocation because it is a very sensitive sector.

“Release of funds should be prompt, to achieve about 80 to 90 per cent budget performance, not 18 per cent, “he said.

In his remarks, Cater Umeh, House Committee Chairman on Health, said there was need to upgrade and equip many health facilities in the state, as well as ensuring manpower development to improve healthcare delivery.

(NAN)