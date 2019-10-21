2 escape death in Onitsha as containers fall on vehicle

Scene of accident in Onitsha
Scene of accident in Onitsha

Two persons sustained injuries at Onitsha, Anambra State, when two containers fell off an articulated vehicle at Upper Iweka on the Onitsha-Owerri highway on Monday, the Federal Road Safety Commission has said.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m.

Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State, has been witnessing tragedies week after week in recent times, especially at Upper Iweka, a hot spot in the city that is also home to many transport companies.

Last week, several lives were lost and properties worth billions were destroyed after a petrol tanker lost control in the Upper Iweka area.

Barely a day later, another petrol-bearing tanker fell and caught fire along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, damaging several vehicles.

Mr Kumapayi explained that the 20 feet containers fell off a Mercedes 911 articulated vehicle and damaged a
Volkswagen Golf car with registration number AU 813 NSH.

He said the articulated vehicle lost control, due to bad spots along the road, making the containers to fall, damaging the car and causing injuries to the driver and a passerby.

“Two persons sustained injuries, the driver of the car and a woman passing by but no fatality was recorded.

“They have been taken to a nearby hospital and are responding to treatment,” the commander said.

Mr Kumapayi said that efforts were going on to clear the obstruction caused by the incident, to restore traffic flow on the highway.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

He, however, advised motorists to always put their vehicles in good working condition and drive with caution to avoid loss of lives and property.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.