IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s mother is dead

Sally Kanu, the mother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, is dead.

Mr Kanu, who announced his mother’s death on Sunday, said she died August 30 in Germany after a protracted illness.

He linked the Nigerian government to the death, citing alleged soldiers’ invasion of his Umuahia, Abia State residence in September 2017.

He said: “Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her.”

He, however, pledged not to be deterred by the death in his struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

“I had said before that I was ready to sacrifice anything for Biafra, and today I have sacrificed my mum. We will not be deterred, we shall continue to fight for the freedom of our people.”

The IPOB leader, who disclosed his mum died long before his visit to the UN and several other engagements, described his resilience as a demonstration that the loss of his mother has not dampened his spirit.

He was, however, silent on the burial arrangements.

Meanwhile, IPOB has commiserated with their leader over the death of his mother.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, also blamed the death on the attack on Mr Kanu’s residence in Umuahia.

The group vowed to remain resolute in its quest for an independent Biafran nation.

“The struggle that you led with your family members cannot be in vain and we assure you that Biafra independence must come. This is to prove to you that we shall not stop nor grow weary until Biafra freedom is totally restored on your behalf and in your honour and that of many others who lost their lives for us to live.

“The precious family of Eze Okwu Kanu and Biafran families you left behind, we lift them to the Most High God Chukwu Okike Abiama in prayers for total and continued divine favour and protection until freedom is totally celebrated in our life time”, Mr Powerful added.

IPOB is fighting for the independence of the predominantly Igbo populated southeast region of Nigeria.

Members of the group were reportedly killed in the invasion which was condemned by rights groups within and outside Nigeria.

Mr Kanu was on bail from detention for treason when the military invaded his Umuahia country home in 2017.

His parents’ whereabouts remained unknown until the announcement of his mother’s death.

Mr Kanu also disappeared until he was sited over a year later in Israel.