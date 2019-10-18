Another petrol tanker fire hits Onitsha

Related News

About 48 hours after a petrol tanker accident resulted to fire disaster at the Upper Iweka and Ochanja areas of Onitsha, another petrol tanker caused yet more damage early on Friday morning in the city.

The fire incident occurred at Omaba Phase two around Chukwudi Bus Stop, Onitsha, after another tanker laden with petrol fell at the middle of Onitsha/Enugu Expressway about 3.30 a.m. on Friday.

Emeka Obinwa, Executive Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka.

He said that SEMA team visited the scene about 4 a.m. on Friday, adding that no life was lost.

Mr Obinwa said the incident took the same dimension as that of Wednesday afternoon but noted that the timely arrival of firefighters in the state led to the quenching of the inferno.

“The second fire outbreak in Onitsha within the week was equally severe, property worth several billions of naira including buildings, vehicles and other valuable property were affected at Omaba Phase two.

“The petroleum product spilled through the gutter and resulted in the fire extending beyond the point the vehicle fell,’’ he said.

He said the fire extended to a mechanic workshop around the area and burnt vehicles parked in the place.

Mr Obinwa said a full assessment on both Upper Iweka/Ochanja and Omaba disaster would be carried out by the agency.

Several lives were lost and properties worth billions destroyed by an inferno after a petrol-laden tanker lost control and fell into a drainage at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

(NAN)