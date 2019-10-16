Tanker fire kills mother, child in Onitsha

A fire incident in Onitsha on Wednesday reportedly claimed the lives of a mother and her child.

According to The Sun, the mother and child were burnt to death in a fuel tanker disaster.

At the time of this report, the fuel tanker laden with premium motor spirit (pms) was still on fire at Upper Iweka Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the tanker lost control and fell inside the drainage channel at MCC bus stop near Toronto Hospital, Upper-Iweka, Onitsha.

The tanker’s head separated from the body and continued until it stopped near a flyover.

No other casualty was lost yet but fire accompanying the liquid that is still flowing in the drainage channel is still raging.

Many buildings and shops were burnt down with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

The disaster caused serious tension and confusion as passengers, motorists and passersby ran for dear lives.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said that the fire affected many shops.

Mr Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, had visited the area to ascertain the damage and maintain law and order.

Details soon…

