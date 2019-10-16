Abia Gov. inaugurates 23 commissioners

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Wednesday in Umuahia swore in 23 new commissioners to serve as members of the State Executive Council.

Speaking at the event held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Mr Ikpeazu urged the new commissioners to be diligent in the discharge of their duties to achieve the set goals.

The governor said the state government was hugely concerned about improving on economic growth and development in the state.

“We will continue to run strong on our five pillars of development; we desire to work faster and we will not throw away quality on the altar of speed,” he said.

Mr Ikpeazu further urged the new commissioners to see their appointments as a call to service and not for wealth acquisition.

“Consider your new position as a call to service; your bests are required in the new tasks given to you.

“You have to key into our government’s vision and policy thrusts. You also need to evolve strategies that will boost efficiency and productivity,” he said.

The governor said that any commissioner found not to be effective in service delivery would be relieved of his/her duty.

“Lack of logistics should not be an excuse for failure; we will like to hear that despite odds, you succeeded,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Aham Uko, Commissioner for Finance, expressed their gratitude to the governor for the opportunity given them to serve.

“I am confident that the newly constituted executive council will live up to expectation and will make the state proud,” he said.

Those sworn in included Kennedy Nwangwa (Education), Chimaobi Ebisike (Special Duties), John Okoro (Joint Projects), Loveth Adimoha (Culture and Tourism), Cosmos Ndukwe (Trade and Commerce), Paul Madumere (Science and Technology) and Uwaoma Olewengwa (Industry).

Also sworn-in were Onyema Chuku-Wachuku (Small and Medium scale Enterprises Development), Gabriel Onyendilefu (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Emeka Ikwuagwu (Youth, Sports and Social Development) and Emma Nwabuko (Public Utilities).

Others were Bob Ogu (Works), Jonathan Osuji (Health) Kalu Uduma (Projects and Planning) Ekele Nwaohamuo (Transport), Ukachi Amala (Women Affairs), Ezekwesiri Ananaba Cooperatives and Rural Development).

The rest were Solomon Ogunji (Environment), Ikpechukwu Onuoha (Petroleum and Solid Minerals Development), Dan Okoli (Homeland Security) and Suleiman Ukandu (Lands, Survey and Urban Planning).

(NAN)

