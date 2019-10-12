I am a very, very rich person — Governor Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he became a billionaire at 25 years of age due to hard work and commitment to duty.

Mr Umahi, who made the declaration while interacting with leaders of Abakpa main market in Abakaliki, debunked social media reports that he owns shops at the market and built his house within one year.

“I work very hard, I am not a poor person but a very, very rich person.

“You can’t use the state’s money and still do all these things (projects) we are doing, I don’t have any shop or any interest in the market,” he said.

Governor Umahi also said rescinding some of the decisions on the relocation of the traders from the market was due to the intervention of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He also announced that the Abakpa market would now be designated and called Ebonyi Fruits and Vegetable Market.

“We presently have a special assistant on the market, the structures that are still strong are going to be renovated.

“The traders have two options: it is either you renovate it to our taste and become landlords or we do it on our own and you are no longer the landlord,” he added.

Mr Umahi also announced that due to the intervention of CAN, the government had changed the date of the trader’s relocation to the state’s international market to Jan.10, 2020 instead of the original Oct.15, 2019.

He also ordered that some of the shops that were hitherto sealed in the market and re-opened be re-sealed due to the owners’ reluctance to withdraw their lawsuits against the government.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

“The same applies to the such traders at the building materials market as we will enter into appearance with those who took us to court,” Mr Umahi said.

The Chairman of CAN in the state, Abraham Nwali, thanked the governor for his magnanimity in extending the relocation date, adding that the association would ensure an amicable resolution of the issue.

Mr Nwali, who is also the governor’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Religion and Welfare Matters, called for cooperation by all concerned parties in the overall interest of stakeholders.

The traders had been having a running battle with the state government over their relocation to the international market.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.