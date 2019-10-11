Ugwuanyi moves to restore Enugu masterplan; inaugurates development enforcement authority

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday inaugurated the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA).

The agency is to be headed by Josef Onoh, the governor’s former senior special assistant on special duties. He has been designated executive chairman.

The Authority, according to Governor Ugwuanyi, was established following the amendment of the Enugu State 2009 Law No.5, for the enforcement of compliance with appropriate standards in the development of the Enugu capital territory and matters connected therewith to align it with the desired governance structure.

Inaugurating the 14-man enforcement authority, the governor said the agency was constituted to enhance the glory of Enugu as the former capital of Eastern Nigeria, East Central State, old Anambra and Enugu State as well as the present Enugu State.

The governor noted that Enugu deserves a serene ambience to be considered a place to live, work and play.

He, therefore, charged the newly-inaugurated body “to immediately commence the enforcement of full development control in Enugu Capital Territory in keeping with Enugu Urban master-plan, relevant extant laws and the need for biodiversity conservation and ecosystem balance”.

The governor pointed out that the serenity of Enugu city is one of the state’s greatest assets that must be jealously guarded.

“You must therefore halt and begin to reverse the contraptions of building approvals pervading Enugu Capital Territory,” Mr Ugwuanyi told the new appointees.

Read also: Nigerian govt. inaugurates team to monitor, track imported fuel

According to him, “Enugu Capital Territory must sustain its ranking as a destination of choice in real estate investment. We expect nothing less from you.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

“I must emphasize, as always, that your loyalty as public officers should be to God and the State. You must at all times be seen to pursue honesty, transparency, accountability, equity, justice, fairness and unalloyed commitment to your duty in the course of your service to this state.

“The roles may be different but we are united in the objective – to alleviate the sufferings of our people and put smiles on their faces, and these we must do in fulfilment of our contract with Ndi Enugu”.

Other members of the ECTDA include the Director, Town Planning, State Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, Paul Ugwueze; State Surveyor-General, Godwin Ishiwu; Director, Construction and Maintenance, State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Okechukwu Okpe; Director of Lands, Chinyere Ngwu; and the Director of Traffic/Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, State Ministry of Transport, Charles Ugwuagbo.

Others are, Director in the State Ministry of Environment; Managing Director, State Water Corporation, Chidozie Eze; Managing Director, State Waste Management Authority, Amaka Anajemba; Director, State Tourism Board; State Chief Fire Officer, Daniel Oha; and representatives of Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South local government areas, Cyril Mbah, Anthony Chinweuba Agbo and Jonathan Onyia, respectively.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.