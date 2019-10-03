No casualty in Enugu building collapse – Police

The collapsed building pictured from a few meters
A Collapsed building used to illustrate the story

The Enugu State Police Command says that no casualty was recorded in the three-storey building which collapsed in Enugu on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Mr Amaraizu said the incident occurred at about 3.00 p.m. on Tuesday on the Upper Meniru axis of Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

“The three-storey building collapsed, leaving one person identified as Peter Simon injured. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“However, no other person was reported injured or dead in the building collapse,’’ he said.

The police spokesperson said the three-storey building was under construction before the incident occurred.

He, however, said the probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident was being conducted.

(NAN)

