Anambra Emergency Agency distributes relief material to Onitsha disaster victims

The collapsed building pictured from a few meters
Collapsed building

The Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Wednesday distributed relief material to victims of a collapsed building in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

The exercise was carried out at Nkisi Aroli in Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state.

The Executive Director of the abency, Cyril Agupugo, who distributed the material, said the exercise followed Governor Willie Obiano’s directive to the agency to distribute relief materials to the victims.

“The gesture is to ensure that we give succour to victims of the recently collapsed building as a result of the erosion, which we recorded here recently.

“The materials might not totally replace all that you lost, but it is a mere relief to show that the state government and appropriate authorities are aware of the ugly situation you are in,’’ Agupugo said.

He asked the affected victims to use the material well, pending when other aids would be provided to them.

The SEMA boss advised the victims to ensure proper documentation and equitable sharing of the items, which included mattresses, blankets and insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

Douglas Nwachukwu, representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the state House of Assembly, commended Mr Obiano for coming to the aid of the victims.

Mr Nwachukwu announced that work would commence at the erosion site once the rain subsided to prevent a recurrence of the disaster.

He said the state Ministry of Environment, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project and other relevant parastatals involved in erosion management had started comprehensive assessment of the cause of the disaster.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Assembly Speaker impeached

“The incident is a natural disaster, which can happen anywhere, so you should not blame God, but thank him that no life was lost.

“I will urge you not to allow children go towards the erosion site to play games or for any other activity and assist government team that will be deployed to the site soon,’’ he said.

Advertisement

wits Advert

One of the victims of the disaster, Benson Emeodi, expressed gratitude to Mr Nwachukwu for drawing the attention of the house to their plight.

He also thanked Gov. Obiano and SEMA for their timely response.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.