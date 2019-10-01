Police arrest 75-year-old guard for allegedly raping 11-year-old in Enugu

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a 75-year-old security guard, who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in a school premises.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the suspect was caught in the act by ”a good Nigerian” on August 30.

Mr Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, said the suspect wanted to influence the ”good Nigerian” not to bring up the alleged nefarious act.

He said the suspect committed the alleged offence in one of the structures at the Community Secondary School, Ugbaike in Igbo Eze LGA.

Mr Amaraizu said: “Just as the scriptural saying goes that one’s sin shall find him out, the iniquity of the man has found him out.

“The 75-year-old man was nabbed over alleged defilement of 11-year-old.

“It was gathered that the incident took place in one of the structures at the Community Secondary School, Ugbaike,” he said.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect has been asking for forgiveness, claiming that Satan led him into the crime.

“The suspect is now helping the police in their investigation,’’ he added.

