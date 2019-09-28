Police seek public support in curbing officers’ corrupt acts

Related News

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has warned police personnel serving in the state against corruption tendencies.

Mr Abdurrahman gave the warning during a courtesy visit to him by the Tricycle Union of Enugu State, led by its Chairman, Benjamin Ikah, in Enugu on Friday.

According to him, “let me use this opportunity to sound a warning to my men, no corrupt person will be tolerated.

“Hence, I plead for the support of the members of the public to get rid of extortion at police stations, stop and search points and any other place.

“As an anti-corruption person, I will never tolerate any iota of corrupt tendencies from any person.

“Police personnel are to do their work by being professional as well as raiding of suspected hideouts through gathered intelligence and devoid of extortions,’’ he said.

Mr Abdurrahman noted that police personnel must close ranks and treat members of the public with respect while avoiding corrupt tendencies to earn their confidence and attract their partnership.

The police boss also said that the command had resolved to enhance the policing network in the state to be more functional and wide-spread.

“Policing requires collaborative efforts and I shall be partnering all relevant stakeholders as well as sister security agencies to ensure we return the state to its usual state of the safest and secured state.

Earlier, Mr Ikah thanked the commissioner for what he had already started doing since he assumed duty.

“We have discovered that the state is getting calm unlike what we have been experiencing before.

“We will all partner you to ensure a safe and secure environment and to further ensure that extortionist and corrupt officers are fished out for necessary action,’’ he said.

(NAN)

