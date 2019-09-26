My aides ready for EFCC – Ex-Gov. Okorocha

Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏
Former governor, Rochas Okorocha‏ [Photo Credit: Twitter - @GovernorRochas]

Former Imo governor Rochas Okorocha has denied reports claiming that some of his aides had gone into hiding to evade arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A media report had claimed that aides of the former governor had disappeared from the state ostensibly to avoid being arrested by personnel of the anti-corruption agency.

But Mr Okorocha, in a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, described the report as “totally false”.

“The report claiming that my aides have gone into hiding did not mention any of my aides alleged to have gone into hiding.

“The report has no iota of truth because no name was mentioned. In the whole story, the reporter could not mention any of the aides or the EFCC officials who came to Imo, to arrest them.

“The report did not mention the offence which my aides committed, that made EFCC to come to Imo,” the statement added.

He accused the purveyors of the report of mischief, and described the attitude as “sad and tragic”.

“EFCC does not need to come to Imo for any of my aides; all the agency needs to do is to send an invitation and it will be honoured,” the statement said.

(NAN)

