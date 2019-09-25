Rape allegations against Imo lawmaker ‘frivolous’ – Police

Related News

The police in Imo have described as “frivolous and unfounded” the allegation of rape levelled against Kingsley Chima, a member of the House of Representatives.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the spokesperson for the Imo Police Command, said at a news conference on Wednesday that the allegation against Mr Chima (Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/ Oru West Federal Constituency) was unfounded.

Mr Ikeokwu, a superintendent of police, said investigations showed that the lawmaker’s accuser, Nkeiruka Kamalu, “and other conspirators” attempted to blackmail and extort money from the lawmaker.

Rape charges

Ms Kamalu, 40, dragged Mr Chima before the Federal High Court in Lagos on August 9 accusing him of rape.

According to the fundamental rights suit marked FHC/L/CS/1458/19 which came up on September 11, Ms Kamalu said the lawmaker offered to pay her N20 million if she was divorced by her husband, Gabriel Igbibi.

She sought the court’s protection from Mr Chima, whom she alleged caused her to be arrested on May 27, and was tortured, humiliated, and detained for seven days by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). She alleged that she was also arraigned on a fictitious N40 million theft charge.

The applicant’s lawyer, Chijioke Jiakponna, told the judge that Mr Chima had been evading service. He alleged that when the bailiff called the lawmaker on the phone to inform him that he wanted to serve him, the lawmaker cut the call.

The judge, Nicholas Oweibo, had adjourned the matter till September 23 but the court failed to sit on the day.

In her Affidavit of Urgency, Ms Kamalu said she filed the suit due to the “intimidation, mounting surveillance and or illegal oral invitation threat of life and annihilation of property.”

She said she had been living “in perpetual fear” of being further detained “indefinitely.”

Ms Kamalu said she is seeking several reliefs including a declaration that her arrest and detention “by the respondent at the State CID Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State (SARS) for seven days was unconstitutional.”

Others include a declaration that her invitation by the police for another investigation while the case has been adjourned sine die at the Chief Magistrate Court, Owerri, violates her rights.

She also wants an order restraining the respondents from further arresting, pursuing and intimidating her.

“An order directing the 1st, 2nd, 4th, to 6th Respondents to release forthwith her Infinix Note 7 and lnfinix Note 8 illegally seized by the Respondents during the arrest and torture in Lagos.

“An order awarding damage in the sum 0f N50 Million to the Applicant for the unlawful arrest, torture, unlawful detention, insult, disgrace, intimidation and the embarrassing treatment meted out on the Applicant.”

In an affidavit in support of her application, Ms Kamalu averred that she and Mr Chima began dating in 1993 while she was in secondary school.

“We dated for 10 years, after which he proposed marriage and we both agreed to settle down as husband and wife. Unfortunately, our parents kicked against our relationship on the ground that we are biologically related and that we were committing incest and could not get married, so I married another man called Gabriel Igbibi,” she said.

The applicant said she reconnected with the lawmaker when she needed assistance to execute a contract she secured and that after she refused his advances, “he raped me.”

“I lodged the case first at New Owerri Police Station wherein he influenced it and I wrote a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Force State Quarters, Abuja. The petition was assigned to Zone 9 Police Command, Umuahia, Abia State.

“The 1st Respondent settled the police and they brokered peace between the 1st Respondent and me, wherein he promised to take proper care of me because he cannot withdraw himself from me.”

She said following their reconciliation, they resumed their incestuous relationship “fully again”.

Ms Kamalu added: “My husband got wind of the relationship between the 1st respondent and myself,” following which he filed for divorce.

She said when she informed Mr Chima, he allegedly gave her money to hire a lawyer for the case.

“The 1st Respondent promised that if the divorce succeeds, he will be giving me N20 million every six months and also buy me a property in any designated place in Lagos.

“The marriage was dissolved at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos. After the divorce, the 1st Respondent told me that before he will take the relationship serious, I will have to bear a child for him.”

According to her, she took in for him but had a miscarriage. He then asked her to adopt a baby which would be his and claim that the baby was born in Canada, but that the baby also died.

She further claimed that he made her swear to an oath of loyalty, but she eventually caught him with another woman.

“I became infuriated and he became furious and warned me never to visit him again, that he is no longer interested in the relationship.

“I reminded him of the oath he forced me to take that no man must have any relationship with me again and the promise to be giving N20m every six months, buy me a property in a choice area, buy a brand new car every six months, which he had never fulfilled.

“I told him that I would tell the whole world how he has ruined my life and deceived me out of my marriage where I had four children.”

She told the court that this was why the lawmaker used the police to arrest her on May 27 and detained her for seven days.

‘False allegations’

In Wednesday’s news conference, the police said on May 5, a case of advance fee fraud, conspiracy, forgery and threat to life, was lodged against Ms Kamalu.

Mr Ikeokwu said the woman had claimed to be pregnant for Mr Chima and blackmailed him into sending various sums of money to her, including the money to travel to Canada to have the baby.

The police spokesperson, however, said that investigations showed that Ms Kamalu was neither pregnant nor travelled to Canada nor had a set of twins as she claimed.

He said rather, she connived with one Emeka Muoneke to buy a child somewhere at Nnewi in Anambra with N1.8 million.

“Our investigations reveal that all of Kamalu’s allegations were false.

“She actually got software that enabled her phone to show a foreign number anytime she placed a call to Chima.

“Kamalu and Muoneke confessed to the crime and also led detectives to Nnewi where they bought the child and all the suspects, including a homoeopathic doctor, who sold the baby to them, were arrested and charged to court.

“We have all the details of the phone calls, text and WhatsApp messages she sent to Chima, using her phone and that of Muoneke.

“We hereby wish to state that Kamalu’s claims that she was victimised, tortured and unlawfully detained were false and baseless and intended to deceive members of the public.’’