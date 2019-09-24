Related News

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday terminated the appointment of his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Uzor.

Mr Umahi in a WhatsApp message he sent to our reporter said he took the decision because Mr Uzor misrepresented him and Southeast governors in a statement he issued on the controversial National Livestock Transformation Programme.

The governor described the said statement by Mr Uzor as highly embarrassing and regrettable.

He said the position expressed by the sacked CPS was contrary to his on the issue.

The statement reads: “I just directed the termination of the appointment of my CPS for misrepresenting me and south-east governors on National livestock transformation plan programme of which I had issued a press statement on behalf of NEC after our last NEC meeting.

“My former CPS was never authorised to talk to the press on the matter. His position is different from mine and that of the south-east governors.

“His statement is so embarrassing and regrettable”, the governor wrote.

Mr Umahi directed Mr Uzor to hand over to his Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke, immediately.

He wished him well in his future endeavours.

