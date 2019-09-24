Umahi sacks media aide for alleged misrepresentation on livestock programme

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday terminated the appointment of his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Uzor.

Mr Umahi in a WhatsApp message he sent to our reporter said he took the decision because Mr Uzor misrepresented him and Southeast governors in a statement he issued on the controversial National Livestock Transformation Programme.

The governor described the said statement by Mr Uzor as highly embarrassing and regrettable.

He said the position expressed by the sacked CPS was contrary to his on the issue.

The statement reads: “I just directed the termination of the appointment of my CPS for misrepresenting me and south-east governors on National livestock transformation plan programme of which I had issued a press statement on behalf of NEC after our last NEC meeting.

READ ASLO : Kogi poll: CAN denies calling for prayer against Gov. Bello, others

“My former CPS was never authorised to talk to the press on the matter. His position is different from mine and that of the south-east governors.

“His statement is so embarrassing and regrettable”, the governor wrote.

Mr Umahi directed Mr Uzor to hand over to his Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke, immediately.

He wished him well in his future endeavours.

More details later…

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.