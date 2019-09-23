Abia Assembly screens nine commissioner-nominees

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Abia State House of Assembly on Monday commenced the screening of the 24 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening, which took place at the assembly complex in Umuahia, was the first legislative duty by the seventh assembly after its annual recess.

The assembly proceeded on its annual recess on July 16, shortly after its inauguration on June 10.

The nine nominees screened on Monday included Gabriel Onyendilefu, former Account-General of the state from Isiala Ngwa South council area, Emma Nwabuko (Umuahia North) and Love Adimogha (Bende South).

Others are the former Commissioner for Environment, Aham Uko (Umuahia North), Ezekwesili Ananaba (Ugwunabo) and Solomon Ogunji (Obingwa).

The assembly, however, extended their legislative privileges to former legislators, who were asked to take a bow and leave.

They included Kalu Uduma from (Ohafia), Theophilus Ugbaja (Ikwuano) and Chijioke Madumere (Umuahia North).

The Speaker, Chinedum Orji, told the commissioners-designate to await further directives from the house.

The house adjourned sitting to Tuesday to continue with the screening.

(NAN)

