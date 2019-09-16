Gov. Umahi appoints 180 additional aides

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed 180 additional aides to serve as Executive Assistants, Technical Assistants and Senior technical Assistants.

Clement Nweke, Principal Secretary to the governor, said in a statement on Monday that the appointees, which include two former members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBSHA, and ex-deputy speaker, Dorothy Obasi, should report on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the appointed executive assistants include: Chidiebere Egwu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East Zonal Youth Leader and Igberi Nweme, former Charmian of Ikwo Local Government Area among others.

The appointees into the STA position include: retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Kelvin Opoke, and Stephen Orogwu, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Others are: Maxwell Umahi, state Vice Chairman of PDP, Dorathy Obasi, former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oliver Nwachukwu, former member of the state House of assembly among others.

The new appointees into the technical assistant position include: John-Williams Nwode- former LGA Development Centre Coordinator, Nnannna Nwangele and Nkem Madu, prominent Youth leaders in the state among others.

Mr Umahi had on Aug. 6 said that he will no longer appoint more aides, with the members of the state Executive Council increasing from 70 to 83. (NAN)

