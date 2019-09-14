Electricity returned to Imo secretariat after seven years – Official

Emeka ihedioha
Emeka ihedioha, Governor-Elect of Imo State[PHOTO CREDIT: PDP IMO STATE}

The Imo State Government has released the statement below indicating it has ensured the restoration of electricity at its secretariat.

The government said the state secretariat had been without electricity for seven years.

Read the full statement below.

Imo Workers Jubilate, As Ihedioha Restores Power Supply At State Secretariat After Seven Years In Darkness

The rebuild Imo Agenda of Governor Emeka Ihedioha is on course, as workers in the State will now smile following the restoration of power supply to the State Secretariat, Owerri

The entire Secretariat had been in complete darkness for seven years because of non settlement of staggering debt owed to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC by the past administration.

The absence of power supply had been identified as one of the numerous factors which impeded the productivity of the workers as they operated in an unconducive environment which hindered their efficiency.

It would be recalled that on assumption of office, Governor Ihedioha visited the State Secretariat located along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road, where he assured workers that he will open talks with EEDC, to discuss ways of clearing the debt and restore electricity in the complex.

Advertisement

wits Advert

Barely a month after that assurance, the newly established Imo Power and Rural Electricity Agency (I-POREA) in compliance with Governor Ihedioha’s directive , took up the task of ensuring that power supply is restored to the Secretariat.

Some of the workers who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed happiness with restoration of power supply to the Secretariat which they said is a clear demonstration of Governor Ihedioha desire to match his words with action which is in line with his my word is my bond mantra.

“We will remain grateful to his Excellency for this feat. Since he came into office,he has taken our welfare as his priority.

“Aside the return of power supply, we have received 100 percent of our salaries and there are other incentives in stock for us. This is indeed a welcome development.”

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Advertisement

Akwa-Ibom Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.