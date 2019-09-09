Breaking: Tribunal affirms senators Ekwunife, Ubah’s elections

The elections of Uche Ekwunife and Ifeanyi Ubah as senators from Anambra have been validated by an election tribunal.
Both lawmakers were elected during the February 23 National Assembly elections across Nigeria
Mrs Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Victor Umeh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat.
Mr Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) ran against Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his brother Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Anambra South Senatorial Zone seat.
The election tribunal gave its ruling on the senators’ elections on Monday afternoon.
Details shortly…
