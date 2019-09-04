Xenophobic attack: Police beef-up security in Enugu

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Police in Enugu have beefed up security in the state over possible reprisal attacks by residents of Enugu and its environs on South African businesses.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu that the command had increased patrol in the state especially within Enugu metropolis.

Mr Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, said the command had also deployed more policemen to locations where South African owned businesses exist in the state.

“The increased patrols and deployment to strategic locations of some businesses is to ensure that nothing untoward happens.

“The command is also appealing to residents not to take the law into their hands.

“But we expect that all will be law-abiding even as the Federal Government is currently doing something on the development,’’ he said.

The spokesperson reminded residents that those working at these South African business concerns within the state were their brothers and sisters.

NAN reports that there had been increased police personnel and other covert security personnel deployed to Shoprite Mall along Enugu-Abakaliki Road; MTN office in Zik Avenue and Multi-Choice office along Ogui Road among others.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

NAN reports that the anticipated attacks followed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals and their businesses by South Africans.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.