Health Insurance: Anambra lawmakers seek wealthy individuals’ assistance on indigents

Nigeria Anambra State map
Nigeria Anambra State map

The Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday urged wealthy individuals to sponsor and pay the N12,000 State Health Insurance Scheme annual premium for the less privileged.

This followed its resolution on a motion raised under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Nnamdi Okafor representing (Awka South I) on the floor of the House in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Willie Obiano, in September 2018, inaugurated the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA).

Mr Okafor said that due to the current economic hardship in the country, many residents were not able to pay and enrol into the health insurance scheme.

“Health is basic and that is why ASHIA, when inaugurated, was made mandatory for residents with the sum of N12, 000 for annual medical care coverage.

“But, it is unfortunate that many people are yet to enrol because they cannot afford the money.

“This is why we need to convince and appeal to well-to-do members of our state to sponsor other less privileged.

“So far, the enrolment is very low. We need to also urge our people to key into this scheme, while employers of labour need to enrol their staff.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“When we have massive enrolment into the ASHIA, our people will access healthcare easily; our people will be healthier, avoidable deaths will reduce and this will promote economic productivity in the state,’’ Okafor said.

Contributing, Obinna Emeneka representing Anambra East, said there was a need to intensify advocacy as many residents were unaware of the state health insurance scheme.

“We sponsored and passed the Health Insurance Bill before Obiano signed it into law; therefore, we need to push for its implementation,” Mr Emeneka said.

He stressed the need for the Ministry of Information to intensify awareness about ASHIA so that more people would be aware and enrol.

Also, Emmanuel Nwafor, representing Orumba South, said massive enrolment into the health insurance scheme would save lives and improve health indices of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, said that health issue required utmost attention by all and sundry.

“Health is life and the right to life is one of our fundamental Human Rights.

“There is the need to begin to encourage the rich in our state to sponsor the less privileged to create positive impact on our state,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.