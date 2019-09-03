Health Insurance: Anambra lawmakers seek wealthy individuals’ assistance on indigents

Related News

The Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday urged wealthy individuals to sponsor and pay the N12,000 State Health Insurance Scheme annual premium for the less privileged.

This followed its resolution on a motion raised under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Nnamdi Okafor representing (Awka South I) on the floor of the House in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Willie Obiano, in September 2018, inaugurated the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA).

Mr Okafor said that due to the current economic hardship in the country, many residents were not able to pay and enrol into the health insurance scheme.

“Health is basic and that is why ASHIA, when inaugurated, was made mandatory for residents with the sum of N12, 000 for annual medical care coverage.

“But, it is unfortunate that many people are yet to enrol because they cannot afford the money.

“This is why we need to convince and appeal to well-to-do members of our state to sponsor other less privileged.

“So far, the enrolment is very low. We need to also urge our people to key into this scheme, while employers of labour need to enrol their staff.

Advertisement

“When we have massive enrolment into the ASHIA, our people will access healthcare easily; our people will be healthier, avoidable deaths will reduce and this will promote economic productivity in the state,’’ Okafor said.

Contributing, Obinna Emeneka representing Anambra East, said there was a need to intensify advocacy as many residents were unaware of the state health insurance scheme.

“We sponsored and passed the Health Insurance Bill before Obiano signed it into law; therefore, we need to push for its implementation,” Mr Emeneka said.

He stressed the need for the Ministry of Information to intensify awareness about ASHIA so that more people would be aware and enrol.

Also, Emmanuel Nwafor, representing Orumba South, said massive enrolment into the health insurance scheme would save lives and improve health indices of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, said that health issue required utmost attention by all and sundry.

“Health is life and the right to life is one of our fundamental Human Rights.

“There is the need to begin to encourage the rich in our state to sponsor the less privileged to create positive impact on our state,’’ he said.

(NAN)