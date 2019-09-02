Tribunal affirms Umahi’s election

Related News

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ebonyi State has upheld the election of Governor David Umahi and struck out the petition by the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) against the election.

The PDM had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court for excluding its name from the ballot box.

Joined in the suit were Mr Umahi, who won the election and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as second and third respondents.

Mr Umahi defeated Sunny Ogbuoji of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who placed second, and 35 other candidates to win a second term in office.

But the PDM and its candidate, Ajah Agha, petitioned the tribunal for what he termed unlawful exclusion of his name by INEC from the ballot paper.

The petitioners prayed the tribunal to cancel the election and order another one.

But the tribunal in a one and a half hour judgment threw out the petition for lack of merit.

Delivering judgement after over three months of hearing, Justice A.B Abdukareem said PDM failed to prove that it conducted primaries in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal also said that there was no evidence before it to show that the party submitted the name of its candidate to INEC before the stipulated deadline.

“Your party sent the name three days after closure of submission, according to finding,” the judge said.

“Also, your party did not organise primaries as to produce a candidate according to INECs guidelines. Therefore, your petition lacks merit.”