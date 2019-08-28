Police officer killed in shootout with suspected kidnapper

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Ene Okon, has confirmed Wednesday’s killing of a police officer, Anyanime Udobat, during a gun battle with a kidnap suspect at Arungwa Village, near Aba.
Mr Udobat was until his death attached to the Anti-Robbery Squad at the Aba Area Command.

Mr Okon told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the squad was dispatched to arrest the suspect in his hideout in Arongwa, Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia, when the incident occurred.

According to him, the police officers were about to gain entry into the suspect’s house, when he reportedly opened his door and started firing at them.

The police boss said that the deceased officer was shot at a close range and he died on the spot.

He said the suspect was also killed during the crossfire that ensued.
NAN reports that the identity of the suspect is yet to be released as at the time of filing this report.

NAN learnt that the deceased officer was survived by his wife and four children, including a three-month-old baby. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.